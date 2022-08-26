FC Barcelona are looking forward to the start of the UEFA Champions League season so that they can put last year's disappointment firmly behind them. Unfortunately for the Catalan giants, they have found themselves in the "group of death" and are facing a tougher challenge in the opening rounds than they would have liked.

The Blaugrana are among Europe's top spenders this summer even though they have been very vocal about their financial struggles. They have been justifying the spending by saying that getting results on the pitch will also help them eventually balance their books.

After Thursday night's Champions League draw in Istanbul, Barcelona now find themselves in the same group as Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen. Needless to say, everyone at the Camp Nou will be reliving nightmares from that fateful 8-2 thrashing they received from the Bavarians two seasons ago. The same club beat them twice last year to kick them down to the Europa League.

Barcelona's Vice-President Rafael Yuste is banking on their new recruits, including former Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski. "We have strengthened well, Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany have done an excellent job and there are no excuses, we have to compete against these rivals," he said.

Yuste claims that instead of feeling fear, the Barcelona faithful are excited and optimistic. However, Cruyff did not deny that they are indeed in the group of death. "It will be difficult, with strong and important teams, a group of death is to enjoy and to suffer," he said.

Indeed, the draw was scintillating, as seen in the facial expression of Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, whose eyes twinkled in delight and excitement when Barcelona was drawn into Group C.

Manager Xavi Hernandez will have his work cut out for him this season, and it could make or break his Barcelona legacy as coach. Their early exit last season could be swept under the rug if they run deep into the tournament this year, but he could face massive cracks in his tenure if they get eliminated early for a second straight campaign.