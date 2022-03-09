The day of the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League last-16 decider between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain has arrived. The PSG squad has had the opportunity to train at the majestic new Santiago Bernabeu pitch, and all eyes were on Kylian Mbappe as he was spotted keenly admiring his surroundings.

On Monday, Mbappe suffered an injury in training after a teammate unfortunately stepped on his left foot by accident. There were fears that he might not be able to recover in time for the big match on Wednesday evening, but PSG fans were relieved to see him boarding the plane to Spain with the rest of the squad.

On Tuesday, the Santiago Bernabeu pitch was made available for the PSG players, and all eyes were on Mbappe as he trained with his teammates. According to Spanish publication MARCA, Mbappe appeared "amazed" by the stadium's new look and was seen looking around in admiration.

No one knows exactly what he was thinking of course, as he had made it clear that he is focused on winning the match for his current club. Mbappe has been hounded with questions about his future, but he has not made any indication that the move to join Los Blancos this summer is a done deal. Only one thing is clear, his contract expires at the end of the current campaign and he is yet to sign an extension with PSG.

For now, PSG fans are hopeful that their first-leg hero will start and again become the difference maker in the second leg. PSG arrived in Madrid carrying a 1-0 advantage thanks to a last-minute goal that the Frenchman scored in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago.

Mbapppe isn't the only protagonist of the match however, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. also in the PSG lineup. Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also travelled with the group even if he isn't available to play.

For the home squad, Toni Kroos is in a similar situation as Mbappe after having missed the club's La Liga victory over Real Sociedad in the weekend. He is also in the squad list, and it remains to be seen if he will be in the starting XI for Carlo Ancelotti.

A 60,000 strong crowd is already filing into the stadium, and the tension in the air can be cut with a knife.