Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is on the road to recovery, and he has set his sights on a big comeback appearance when the club faces Real Madrid CF in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The fixture is the most highly-anticipated clash in the first round of the knockout stage, and Neymar is determined to be back to full fitness before the Spanish giants visit the Parc des Princes in Paris on a month from now on February 15.

The Brazilian has been out with an ankle injury after sustaining damage on his ligaments in a Ligue 1 clash against Saint-Etienne way back on November 28. He has since been trying his best to recover quickly, with a rehabilitation program closely monitored by the club's medical team.

He also spent an extended holiday break with his family back in Brazil, but Marca reports that his delayed return to Paris was sanctioned by the club and he continued with his rehab even in his home country.

Read more Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe receives death threat

Facing the 13-time European Champions will be a big deal for the entire PSG squad, and they know that they will need to come with all guns blazing and with all players as healthy as possible. Apart from Neymar, the fixture will also be a big deal for several of his teammates.

Former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will face Real Madrid for the first time wearing a different shirt. Interestingly, he will be on the same side as former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who also now plays for PSG. For his part, Ramos will be hoping to put his injury troubles behind him as well before he faces his former club.

Other former Real Madrid players like Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas will also find the match a bit awkward.

Besides those looking at the past, one player will be faced with what could be his future. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is believed to be planning a move to join Real Madrid, so he will potentially be playing against his future teammates.

There are so many interesting angles in this fixture, and for Neymar, all he wants right now is to be fit in time for the clash.