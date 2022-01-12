The January transfer window is in full swing and the microscope is on Kylian Mbappe's every move. The football world is holding its breath in anticipation of what the Paris-Saint Germain forward will do in the coming weeks, but not everyone is pleased with him. He recently received a disturbing death threat from one such hater, who left the message on a mural in his hometown.

The mural featuring Mbappe is located in Bondy, a Parisian suburb where Mbappe spent his childhood. Residents of the area are proud of what their former neighbour has achieved, but someone had a different opinion and vandalised the mural with the words "Mbappe, you're dead."

According to French publication Le Parisien, the mural, which is part of a campaign by sportswear brand Nike, was put up when Mbappe turned 21. He has been connected with the brand for many years, with PSG also enjoying a partnership with the brand for their kits and club merchandise.

Now, the Mbappe mural has been violated with a death threat, and many believe that the message is tied to the speculations that the Frenchman will sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid this winter. His contract with PSG expires this summer, and he will be able to join Los Blancos on a free transfer and possibly a hefty signing-on bonus.

However, despite openly speaking about his desire to join Real Madrid for many years, Mbappe has also emphasised that he is still very much committed to fulfilling his duties for PSG until the end of the season. The situation was made even more complicated by the fact that PSG will be facing Real Madrid in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League next month.

Mbappe has already confirmed that he won't be making the switch this winter, and that he plans to help his current club win the match against what could potentially be his future club. PSG meanwhile, are still hoping that they can convince the forward to sign a new deal.