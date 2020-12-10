The number of star-studded appearances in "Spider-Man 3" is only getting bigger following reports that Charlie Cox will be in the film as Marvel's vigilante character, Daredevil.

"Daredevil" is taking a leap to the big screen following his appearance on the Netflix series of the same name. The streaming giant sadly cancelled the show after three seasons in 2018, and fans have since petitioned to bring it back on TV.

But it seems the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has big plans for the character if there is any truth to the exclusive report from Murphy's Multiverse. "Trusted sources" told the publication that Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock a.k.a. the Daredevil for his "grand debut in the MCU" in "Spider-Man 3."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has reportedly set this plan "in stone for several months now." Daredevil's involvement in the Spiderverse also comes at an opportune time when the character's "2-year-no-use clause" from Netflix ended in 2020. The clause prevented any characters from Marvel shows on the streaming giant to appear in any non-Netflix series or movie for at least two years after cancellation.

Netflix cancelled "Daredevil" on Nov. 29, 2018, which means Matt Murdock can now make his return to TV or the big screen. Naturally, Cox played coy when asked about his appearance in "Spider-Man 3" in a previous interview.

He said he is not involved in the movie when asked about the rumours of Daredevil's appearance in "Spider-Man 3."

"I hadn't heard those rumours, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told Comicbook in April.

"If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor," he added.

Cox is not ruling out a possible appearance in the MCU though. He admitted that he would love to work with Tom Holland, who reprises Peter Parker in "Spider-Man 3."

He acknowledged that he had a great time playing Matt Murdock and is grateful that he got the opportunity to do so. He said he would love to keep going and be involved in future projects with the character. Cox loves the "idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker" in "Spider-Man 3."