Erika Kirk broke her silence, revealing she is exhausted after months of harassment from conspiracy theorists who claim she profited from her husband Charlie Kirk's death.

She said she stayed quiet for as long as possible, but online attacks escalated, targeting her, her family, and staff at Turning Point USA.

Her frustration boiled over during a Fox News interview, where she condemned figures pushing rumours and profiting from speculation surrounding Charlie's killing.

She said the constant threats became impossible to ignore. Figures such as Candace Owens continued spreading theories since Charlie's assassination, but Erika held back—until now. She said she stayed silent to protect her family and colleagues, but finally felt compelled to confront the attacks.

'Come after me,' she said. 'Call me names, I don't care. Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole. Whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family – when you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people I love because somehow they're in on this? No.'

Erika Claims Conspiracies Are A 'Mind Virus'

During the interview, Harris Faulkner remarked that she had 'never seen' Erika this forceful. The observation came moments after Erika said she carried 'righteous anger' and that these conspiracies felt 'not okay', 'not healthy', and a 'mind virus'. She reminded viewers that she trusted the judicial process and said her legal team worked hard, although the strain continued for everyone involved.

Erika explained that she tried to hold back her emotions for months and said she hoped rumours would fade. Instead, the opposite happened. She told each fresh claim led to more abuse directed at her family and at Turning Point USA staff. She then warned that those pushing theories should understand the effect their words carried. She said she would not object to personal attacks on her, yet she would not accept harassment aimed at people who worked with Charlie.

She became visibly emotional as she described how this behaviour wore down her team. That intensity carried into her following comments.

'Erika Will Never Back Down'

Erika then defended the staff at Turning Point USA and said they felt 'not machines' and 'not robots' but people struggling with repeated trauma.

She said the group received more death threats than ever and said she faced kidnapping threats herself. She described how each revived rumour forced her team back into painful memories they wished they could escape.

She said many of them saw Charlie die at close range. She said she often wondered how she would have reacted if she had been there that day, and said she thanked God she had not witnessed the shooting.

Her voice tightened as she explained how shaken they remained and how she saw their distress every day. She said her commitment to Charlie's memory guided every choice she made now, and that she called it a duty and an honour.

She then said she 'will never back down' from defending Charlie and from protecting Turning Point USA from claims she said were false and harmful.

Erika Has A Message For Conspiracy Theorists

Erika ended the segment with a sharp and direct plea to those spreading theories. She said: 'And so my message to them is to stop. To stop.' She said she wanted the cycle of speculation halted because it pushed people she cared about into fresh fear. She said enough damage had already been done.

Much of the speculation came from Candace Owens, who suggested Turning Point USA leadership betrayed Charlie before his death. Owens also made claims about French involvement in his killing and questioned whether Tyler Robinson acted as the shooter.

She later criticised Erika's appointment as the new leader of Turning Point USA, calling it a 'managerial error'.

Erika said she expected some backlash, although she never imagined its scale. She said she planned on continuing her work despite pressure from critics and said her focus stayed on the safety of her family and her staff as they moved through the aftermath of Charlie's death.