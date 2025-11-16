A viral post circulating on X has ignited a firestorm around Turning Point USA (TPUSA), its internal leadership battles, and a disputed audit reportedly ordered by the late Charlie Kirk.

While the post makes serious allegations, none of them are confirmed, and no official investigation has verified the claims. Still, the conversation has exploded online, prompting widespread curiosity about what actually happened inside TPUSA's leadership ranks.

The Audit That Started The Storm

Just weeks before his death, Kirk allegedly wanted to conduct a 'DOGE-style' independent audit or a forensic-level review on top of the one that they routinely have every year.

🚨BOMBSHELL: TPUSA's Tyler Boyer Demoted—Then Kirk Murdered? The Audit He Killed to Hide Donor Theft!😱



This CPA dove deep into Turning Point USA's books and uncovered a bombshell: just days before Kirk's murder, he moved to oust Boyer and launch a bombshell audit—now… pic.twitter.com/g9G7lCHOla — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) November 16, 2025

On his X account, one person asked Tyler Boyer if the audit will still move forward now that Kirk is no longer around. Boyer stressed that an audit took place in July before saying that there is no scheming inside the organisation. Boyer also claimed that all information is publicly available on Form 990.

However, Project Constitution on X claimed that three out of four of TPUSA's Form 990 are completely missing.

'Charlie Kirk wanted answers, and so do the donor's and public alike. Post-murder? Boyer waves it off saying the DOGE audit is dead. Remember Tyler's demotion was tied to the probe? Now Charlie's been silenced, and Boyer pivots unscathed. For now anyway, the walls are closing in on him,' Project Constitution wrote.

A Leadership Shift

In a memo dated September 2, Kirk announced that longtime TPUSA's Chief Operating Officer Boyer has been assigned to focus solely on Turning Point Action and appointed Justin Strife as the new COO. Boyer served as the COO for the non-profit organisation for eight years.

Therefore, the recent claims made by the X user suggest that there could be a conspiracy behind Kirk's sudden demise.

'Coincidence or conspiracy? If Boyer's dodging Kirk's final order to hide donor theft, what's he really covering up?' they wrote.

Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Charlie Kirk's Death

Several conspiracy theories have surrounded Kirk's death. The leader was assassinated during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

His shooter, Tyler Robinson, surrendered himself and was arrested 33 hours after the shooting took place.

A video of Kirk's assassination circulated online. And even though Robinson already came forward, conspiracy theories continue to surround Kirk's demise.

Joan Donovan, a Boston University professor, told WIRED that one of the theories that caught her attention pertained to claims that Kirk wasn't even at the Utah event at that time. Rather, he was just being projected as a hologram.

Donovan added that if Kirk were there, he would've been trapped in an underground door where he would've been protected.

A tarot reader from Canada was also asked about Kirk's death. According to her, the youth leader is not dead, and someone else was shot at the event.

However, it is important to note that these conspiracy theories are called as such because they are not proven to be correct.

Kirk passed away, and his wife Erika Kirk and his other family members and friends are still mourning his death.