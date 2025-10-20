Is it just a string of coincidences, or are we witnessing the deliberate manipulation of a major political trial right before our eyes? In the high-stakes case of the Charlie Kirk assassination, a series of bizarre and unsettling events surrounding the judiciary and the FBI are raising serious questions.

Before the tragic event even took place, key figures connected to the trial were the subject of mysterious Google searches originating from Israeli IP addresses. Now, with a gag order silencing all witnesses, the public is left to wonder if the official narrative is obscuring a much deeper and more sinister truth.

Just as people suspect a conspiracy behind Charlie Kirk's death, many see chilling similarities to other high-profile assassinations where official stories crumbled under scrutiny. But are these parallels real, or are we just seeing things?

BREAKING NEWS, TYLER ROBINSON TRIAL: Tony Graf, the judge selected to preside over the Charlie Kirk assassination trial—and the judge he replaced, Robert Lunnen—were both the subject of unique Google searches from israeli IP addresses BEFORE the assassination (July 26 & May 15,… pic.twitter.com/ib1wuyTzhQ — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Trail of Digital Questions

The digital breadcrumbs left in the lead-up to the trial are difficult to ignore. Both the judge who was initially assigned to the case, Robert Lunnen, and his replacement, Tony Graf, were the subject of peculiar Google searches from Israeli IP addresses on 15 May and 26 July, respectively, well before the assassination. Curiously, neither judge was searched for from any IP addresses in their home state of Utah until after the event.

The timeline of judicial and federal changes only adds to the suspicion:

1 August 2025: Judge Robert Lunnen, a 21-year veteran of the US Department of Justice, officially retires.

Judge Robert Lunnen, a 21-year veteran of the US Department of Justice, officially retires. 4 August 2025: Judge Tony Graf, a former special assistant to the US Attorney in Washington DC, is sworn in to replace Lunnen.

Judge Tony Graf, a former special assistant to the US Attorney in Washington DC, is sworn in to replace Lunnen. 5 August 2025: The media announces that Mehtab Syed, the Special Agent in Charge of the Salt Lake City FBI field office, has been removed from his post, with the order likely coming from the White House.

Adding another layer, of the five finalists considered for Judge Lunnen's vacancy, another candidate, Von Christiansen, was also searched for from Israel prior to the assassination. These events, capped by Judge Graf's sweeping gag order on all trial witnesses, create a troubling picture.

2/ Judge Robert Lunnen retired on August 1, 2025. He was replaced by Judge Tony Graf, who was sworn in on August 4th, after Graf was appointed by Governor Spencer Cox on May 2, 2025. Also notable, Graf formerly worked as a special assistant to the US Attorney in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/QSlDG2Pig1 — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

3/ Neither judge was searched for from DC or Utah IP addresses before the assassination, only from israeli IP addresses: pic.twitter.com/tJoF09bSRP — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

4/ Mehtab Syed's removal from the SLC FBI Field Office was announced in the media on August 5, 2025: pic.twitter.com/uHanC67y6M — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

5/ Mehtab Syed's removal order likely came from Stephen Miller (✡️) of the White House. Notes and thread:https://t.co/QfMzNFeRVH — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

6/ Judge Tony Graf has issued a gag order on ALL witnesses in the Charlie Kirk assassination trial.https://t.co/8kOfsC6gNu — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

7/ Of the 5 finalists announced in April to be under consideration for the Judge Lunnen vacancy, Von Christiansen was also searched for from israel prior to the assassination! pic.twitter.com/w6V0sKBiNH — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

8/ Background on Robert Lunnen, the outgoing judge. He worked for the US Dept of Justice for 21 years, including as an attache in Kabul, Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/A6hy5tdh1m — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) October 20, 2025

Decoding the Charlie Kirk Assassination: Parallels to JFK

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy has long been a benchmark for conspiracy theories, and many observers see its echoes in the Kirk case. The parallels suggest a familiar playbook may be in use.

Patsy: A lone gunman, the 'Communist' Lee Harvey Oswald, was presented as the sole perpetrator.

A lone gunman, the 'Communist' Lee Harvey Oswald, was presented as the sole perpetrator. Public Execution: JFK was shot in the head in front of a massive crowd during a parade in Dallas.

JFK was shot in the head in front of a massive crowd during a parade in Dallas. Narrative Irregularities: Eyewitness accounts of the shooting starkly contrasted with the official narrative, particularly regarding the location of the shots (the Grassy Knoll vs the Texas School Book Depository).

Eyewitness accounts of the shooting starkly contrasted with the official narrative, particularly regarding the location of the shots (the Grassy Knoll vs the Texas School Book Depository). Forensic Anomalies: The infamous 'magic bullet' theory was used to explain the seemingly impossible trajectory of a single bullet. The medical evidence was plagued by inconsistencies, a botched autopsy, and tampered records.

The infamous 'magic bullet' theory was used to explain the seemingly impossible trajectory of a single bullet. The medical evidence was plagued by inconsistencies, a botched autopsy, and tampered records. Jewish Connections: The Dallas Citizens Council, led by Jewish figures, invited JFK to Dallas. In a strange twist, it was Jack Ruby, who was Jewish, who murdered Oswald, silencing the patsy forever.

The Dallas Citizens Council, led by Jewish figures, invited JFK to Dallas. In a strange twist, it was Jack Ruby, who was Jewish, who murdered Oswald, silencing the patsy forever. Policy Conflicts: JFK sought to register the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as a foreign agent, supported the Palestinian Right of Return, and wanted to end US involvement in Vietnam, a war many believe was promoted by interests that benefited Israel.

JFK sought to register the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as a foreign agent, supported the Palestinian Right of Return, and wanted to end US involvement in Vietnam, a war many believe was promoted by interests that benefited Israel. National Spectacle: The funeral was a massive, televised national event filled with powerful symbolism.

Decoding the Charlie Kirk Assassination: Parallels to RFK

Robert F. Kennedy's murder shares a similar pattern of a convenient patsy, conflicting evidence, and a narrative that seemed predetermined from the start.

Patsy: A lone gunman, the 'Terrorist' Sirhan Sirhan, was immediately identified as the killer.

A lone gunman, the 'Terrorist' Sirhan Sirhan, was immediately identified as the killer. Public Execution: RFK was shot in the head before a crowd after winning the California Primary.

RFK was shot in the head before a crowd after winning the California Primary. Narrative Irregularities: The official story claimed Sirhan shot RFK from the front, but the fatal wounds came from behind at point-blank range. More shots were heard by witnesses than Sirhan's gun could hold.

The official story claimed Sirhan shot RFK from the front, but the fatal wounds came from behind at point-blank range. More shots were heard by witnesses than Sirhan's gun could hold. Forensic Anomalies: The fatal bullets were not a ballistic match to Sirhan's gun, and the official autopsy report, which confirmed the shots came from behind, was largely ignored at trial.

The fatal bullets were not a ballistic match to Sirhan's gun, and the official autopsy report, which confirmed the shots came from behind, was largely ignored at trial. Scene Destruction: The crime scene was compromised, and key evidence, like door frames and ceiling tiles with bullet holes, was destroyed by the LAPD.

The crime scene was compromised, and key evidence, like door frames and ceiling tiles with bullet holes, was destroyed by the LAPD. Jewish Connections: RFK's press secretary, Frank Mankiewicz, a member of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), diverted RFK's path toward the pantry where the shooting occurred. The narrative of Palestinian terrorism was first established by Jerry Cohen of the LA Times.

RFK's press secretary, Frank Mankiewicz, a member of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), diverted RFK's path toward the pantry where the shooting occurred. The narrative of Palestinian terrorism was first established by Jerry Cohen of the LA Times. Policy Conflicts: Like his brother, RFK wanted to end the Vietnam War and register AIPAC under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Like his brother, RFK wanted to end the Vietnam War and register AIPAC under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). National Spectacle: RFK's funeral was another major national event, broadcast across the country.

Decoding the Charlie Kirk Assassination: Parallels to MLK

The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. also fits the disturbing template of a lone-wolf patsy and evidence that points towards a wider conspiracy.

Patsy: A 'Racist' lone gunman, James Earl Ray, was blamed for the murder.

A 'Racist' lone gunman, James Earl Ray, was blamed for the murder. Public Execution: MLK was shot in the head in front of a group of people in Memphis, where he was supporting a workers' strike.

MLK was shot in the head in front of a group of people in Memphis, where he was supporting a workers' strike. Narrative Irregularities: Eyewitnesses reported hearing shots from a nearby patch of bushes, not the boarding house where Ray was supposedly located.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing shots from a nearby patch of bushes, not the boarding house where Ray was supposedly located. Forensic Anomalies: The fatal bullet did not match the rifle allegedly belonging to Ray.

The fatal bullet did not match the rifle allegedly belonging to Ray. Scene Destruction: Within hours, city workers cleared the bushes where a second shooter may have been hiding, erasing crucial evidence.

Within hours, city workers cleared the bushes where a second shooter may have been hiding, erasing crucial evidence. Jewish Connections: Ray's handler was allegedly an associate of Jack Ruby. Ray also assumed the identity of a man who managed a Union Carbide plant that produced bomb triggers for Israel.

Ray's handler was allegedly an associate of Jack Ruby. Ray also assumed the identity of a man who managed a Union Carbide plant that produced bomb triggers for Israel. Policy Conflicts: MLK's anti-war stance on Vietnam had recently alienated some of his Jewish donors. While once a supporter of Israel, he cancelled a planned trip and was reportedly becoming more pro-Palestine.

MLK's anti-war stance on Vietnam had recently alienated some of his Jewish donors. While once a supporter of Israel, he cancelled a planned trip and was reportedly becoming more pro-Palestine. National Spectacle: His death was followed by a massive funeral and was quickly used to pass laws that benefited certain political agendas.

Are these historical parallels merely coincidences, or do they reveal a familiar playbook for political assassinations being deployed in the modern era?

With a gag order silencing witnesses and key officials replaced under a veil of suspicion, Sam Parker suggests that the official narrative surrounding the Charlie Kirk assassination seems designed to prevent public scrutiny.

The patterns of the past reportedly serve as a stark warning. It is up to vigilant citizens to question what they are told, examine the evidence for themselves, and demand the truth.