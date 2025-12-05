House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have released more than 150 photographs and a dozen videos from Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, revealing disturbing details of the late sex offender's compound, including a landline telephone with first names written on its speed-dial buttons.

The images, released on 3 December 2025, show the interior of Epstein's estate on Little St James in the US Virgin Islands. Among the most scrutinised items is a corded phone displaying speed-dial labels reading 'Darren', 'Rich', 'Mike', 'Patrick' and 'Larry'. Several other entries on the phone appear redacted.

According to ABC News, the speed-dial buttons correspond to 'several of Epstein's employees'. The identities of the individuals behind those names have not been confirmed, and the committee offered no further context.

What the Epstein Island Images Reveal

The photographs were taken by US Virgin Islands authorities in 2020 during civil litigation against the Epstein estate, the year after the convicted sex offender died in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges.

The images show multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, opulent grounds featuring a swimming pool and palm trees, and a room containing what appears to be a dental chair surrounded by plastic masks of men's faces on the walls. The New York Times has reported that Epstein's last girlfriend was a dentist.

One photograph captures a study or office featuring a blackboard scrawled with single words including 'power', 'deception', 'political', 'truth' and 'music'. Some words on the chalkboard were redacted before release.

'These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,' said Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, in a statement. 'It's hard to imagine the horrors that happened in these rooms.'

Republicans Criticise 'Cherry-Picked' Release

The disclosure prompted criticism from Republicans on the committee, who accused Democrats of 'chasing headlines' by releasing the materials as never-before-seen when similar content had been previously published by journalist James O'Keefe months earlier.

A spokesperson for the committee's Republican majority told ABC News that the panel has received approximately 5,000 documents in response to Chairman James Comer's subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, as well as requests to the US Virgin Islands. 'The Majority is reviewing these materials and will make them public soon,' the spokesperson said.

Democrats said they also received financial records from JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank related to Epstein, which they intend to release publicly after review.

Epstein Files Transparency Act Compels Document Release

The photo release comes two weeks after President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law on 19 November 2025. The legislation, which passed the House 427-1 and the Senate by unanimous consent, compels the Department of Justice to publicly release all unclassified documents related to Epstein and his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days.

The law explicitly prohibits withholding documents due to 'embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity', though it permits redactions to protect victims' identities and ongoing investigations.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, requesting a briefing and status update on the Justice Department's compliance efforts ahead of the 19 December deadline.

Questions Remain Over Speed-Dial Names

Despite the release, fundamental questions persist. No explanation has been provided for why specific phone entries and chalkboard words were redacted. The committee has not indicated whether the visible names represent staff, associates, visitors, or other connections to the island.

Survivors' advocates say the materials could provide crucial leads into who frequented the property. However, without the complete records, including visitor logs, financial documents and communications, the names remain fragments of a larger investigation.

The committee said it received the images and videos from the US Virgin Islands Department of Justice in response to a November request. The Virgin Islands government reached a $105 million settlement with the Epstein estate in 2022.