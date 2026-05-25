Charlie Munger's investing philosophy needs no introduction to value investors. He built one of the most durable records in American investing, in large part, by preparing to lose half of everything.

Munger, who served as vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, died in November 2023 at age 99. At the core of his investment philosophy was a proposition that most financial advisors are reluctant to state plainly: if a 50% decline in your portfolio would cause you to panic and sell, you have already made a fatal error, and you made it before the market moved a single point.

The Psychological Foundation of Munger's Approach

Munger was an early advocate of what is now called behavioural finance. It is the discipline that treats investing as a largely psychological exercise rather than a mathematical one. He argued that the emotions triggered by a falling portfolio, specifically the urge to exit, were the primary factors by which ordinary investors destroyed their own returns.

'If you can't stomach 50% declines in your investment, you will get the mediocre result you deserve,' Munger said.

The statement reflected his view that volatility is not risk in any meaningful sense. The destruction of permanent capital is a risk. Temporary price declines in a fundamentally sound business are, in his viewpoint, opportunities dressed as emergencies.

He didn't entertain the idea of generating exceptional returns; instead, he focused first on identifying and eliminating the behaviours that reliably produce bad ones. Panic selling during a broad market crash sits near the top of that list.

'It takes character to sit there with all that cash and do nothing,' he said. Choosing not to act when every headline and brokerage notification suggests otherwise is, in Munger's opinion, one of the hardest active decisions an investor can make.

'The big money is not in the buying and the selling,' Munger said, 'but in the waiting.' That philosophy was often repeated to become almost cliché in value investing circles.

What Munger Actually Bought

Munger believed that companies with excellent underlying economics, strong competitive positions, and high returns on capital recover faster from market crashes than the broader index. That selectivity is what makes the 'do nothing' instruction survivable.

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His tenure at the Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO), where he served as chairman, illustrates his approach: he started with an initial investment of approximately $20.4 million. He went on to build DJCO's stock portfolio to roughly $300 million. He did that through concentrated, long-term positions. He did not diversify; he bought businesses he understood deeply and held them.

That concentration was itself a psychological commitment. A diversified portfolio of 40 names can absorb a 50% decline in one position without existential consequence. A concentrated portfolio of four or five names cannot. Munger accepted that trade-off deliberately, arguing that most investors diversify not because it is optimal but because it reduces the discomfort of being visibly wrong about any single bet.

The discipline Munger described is straightforward to explain and genuinely difficult to execute. Own businesses you understand. Concentrate enough to care. Wait long enough to benefit. And when the decline comes, treat it as the price of admission rather than evidence that the strategy has failed.