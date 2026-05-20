Warren Buffett's wealth story remains one of the most closely watched in global finance. As chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he built extraordinary long-term returns through disciplined investing. Between 1964 and 2022, Berkshire Hathaway delivered gains of more than 3.7 million percent, according to its shareholder performance record.

Buffett has consistently rejected the idea that success requires complexity. His investment philosophy has stayed rooted in low-cost, long-term, and passive strategies. That same thinking carries into how his estate will be managed after his death. Rather than relying on intricate financial planning, his approach uses simple rules designed years in advance.

A Clear Instruction for His Wife's Inheritance

Buffett explained his estate instructions in his 2013 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter. He set out how a portion of his wealth left for his wife should be managed after his death. He instructed that cash placed in trust should be divided in a fixed ratio. Around 10% should go into short-term government bonds. The remaining 90% should be invested in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. He also referenced Vanguard's S&P 500 index fund as an example of a suitable low-fee option.

The strategy reflects his long-held view that most investors do not need active fund managers. Instead, they benefit from simple exposure to the broader US stock market.

Why Buffett Trusts the S&P 500

The S&P 500 plays a central role in Buffett's investment philosophy. It tracks 500 of the largest publicly listed companies in the United States, spanning sectors such as technology, healthcare, energy, and financial services. Buffett has often said that consistent outperformance through stock picking is extremely difficult for most investors. At Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 annual shareholders meeting, he said he does not believe the average person can successfully select individual stocks over time.

His estate plan reflects this belief directly. Rather than relying on predictions or active management, it uses a passive strategy that mirrors the overall market. This approach also spreads risk across hundreds of companies, reducing dependence on any single business.

Most of His Wealth Will Go to Charity

Buffett's instructions for his wife's inheritance represent only a small fraction of his total fortune. He has repeatedly stated that the vast majority of his wealth will be directed towards philanthropy. At Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 annual meeting, Buffett said more than 99% of his estate would go to charitable foundations or government obligations. This includes long-standing philanthropic commitments made during his lifetime.

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This positions him as one of the most significant advocates of large-scale charitable giving among global billionaires.

How Tax Rules Shape Large Estates

Estate planning is also influenced by US tax law. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, introduced in 2017, temporarily increased the federal estate and gift tax exemption. For 2024, individuals can transfer up to 13.61 million US dollars without paying federal estate tax. For married couples, the combined exemption is 27.22 million US dollars. These thresholds are expected to change after 2025 unless extended by lawmakers. Such rules play an important role in how large estates are structured and passed on.

Tools Used in Wealth Transfer Planning

Beyond investment decisions, estate planning often includes legal structures designed to manage tax exposure and inheritance control. One widely used structure is a spousal lifetime access trust. This is an irrevocable trust that removes assets from an individual's taxable estate while still allowing a spouse access to funds during their lifetime. After the spouse's death, remaining assets can pass to other beneficiaries such as children or grandchildren.

These structures are commonly used to balance flexibility with long-term tax efficiency.

A Philosophy Built on Simplicity

Buffett's estate approach mirrors his broader investment philosophy. He has long argued that simplicity often outperforms complexity over time. He has been critical of high-fee investment strategies and frequent trading, suggesting they reduce long-term returns. In contrast, low-cost index funds allow investors to capture market growth without constant intervention.

His instructions for his wife's trust reflect this thinking clearly: a small allocation to bonds for stability and a larger allocation to a diversified index fund for growth.