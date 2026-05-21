Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dismissed growing concerns that the artificial intelligence boom is heading towards a market bubble, saying investors should not be alarmed even if valuations eventually collapse.

Speaking in a CNBC interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bezos pushed back on the idea that a possible correction would necessarily be harmful.

He said: 'Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn't worry about it because the bubble is driving investment and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy.'

The possibility of AI bubble bursting has intensified in recent months as companies pour hundreds of billions into artificial intelligence infrastructure, raising questions about whether the sector's rapid expansion can be sustained.

Bezos Says Even A Bubble Could Drive Progress

The latest wave of anxiety around the AI bubble comes as hyperscalers, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, continue to invest heavily in data centres and computing power, with industry spending projected to exceed $700 billion (£560 billion) this year.

His argument reflects a common Silicon Valley belief that speculative cycles, even when overheated, can still accelerate technological progress. Bezos suggested that even failed ventures help fund the breakthroughs that survive.

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He added that periods like this tend to fund 'every experiment,' noting that not all of them will succeed. 'It's because investors at this moment haven't learned yet how to discriminate between good ideas and bad ideas, and that's OK, because the good ideas will pay for all of the losers,' he said.

This places him in a relatively calm camp compared with other industry voices who have warned more directly about overheating valuations in artificial intelligence.

Why Bezos Thinks Investors Should Not Fear AI Bubble

The current AI bubble discussion has been fuelled by record-breaking valuations across the sector and a surge in high-cost infrastructure deals. Some analysts and executives have questioned whether the pace of investment is outpacing real-world adoption.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has previously warned that investors may be 'overexcited about AI,' even as his company's valuation has soared to more than $850 billion (£680 billion), reflecting the scale of market enthusiasm around generative AI technologies.

Bezos, however, drew parallels to earlier industrial cycles, citing the biotechnology boom of the 1990s. That period saw a wave of investment followed by a sharp market correction, as well as long-term breakthroughs in medicine that reshaped healthcare.

He suggested that artificial intelligence could follow a similar path, in which volatility does not necessarily cancel out meaningful innovation. Instead, it may accelerate it, even if some investors suffer losses along the way.

The Amazon founder also noted that much of today's spending is being directed toward experimentation at an unprecedented scale, with firms effectively funding both successful and unsuccessful ideas simultaneously.

AI Push Beyond Amazon

Jeff Bezos is still heavily involved in the AI and tech world. Since leaving his role as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he has been working on several other projects, including his space company, Blue Origin, and a new AI startup, Project Prometheus.

The company started with about $6.2 billion (£4.96 billion) in funding and is run by Bezos together with former Google X executive Vik Bajaj. Its main goal is to build AI tools that can help in real-world industries like engineering, manufacturing, and even drug development.

Bezos has described the long-term idea as creating an 'artificial general engineer,' which is basically an AI system that could help design physical products and work like a much more advanced version of computer design software.

He also said he wanted Project Prometheus to stay separate from Amazon and Blue Origin so it could focus properly on its own goals. He didn't say when the technology would be ready, but made clear it is part of his push into AI, alongside his work in space and other advanced technologies.