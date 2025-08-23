Charlotte Chilton, star of hit BBC reality show The Traitors, says she has been left 'shellshocked' after a second Ministry of Justice-approved DNA test confirmed that singer Conor Maynard is not the father of her baby daughter, Penelope.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday at a government-accredited facility, brought an end to an 18-month paternity battle that has dominated headlines and fuelled intense speculation online.

Background To The Dispute

Chilton, who became pregnant in early 2024 following a brief relationship with Maynard, initially named the chart star as the father of her child.

The first DNA test concluded that he was not Penelope's biological father, but Chilton questioned the accuracy of that result and demanded a second test be carried out at a different facility.

Her appeal reignited the row, with the case drawing widespread public attention and dominating online searches under phrases like 'Charlotte Chilton baby' and 'Charlotte Chilton Conor Maynard'.

Second Test Confirms Pop Star Cleared

The latest test, commissioned through a Ministry of Justice-accredited laboratory chosen by Chilton herself, confirmed once again that Conor Maynard is not the father.

As reported by the Connaught Telegraph, the legally binding result has settled the paternity case and ended speculation over Maynard's involvement.

Charlotte Chilton's Reaction

According to a statement issued by her representatives at Thinking Hat Media, Chilton has been left 'shellshocked' by the result.

They added that she was grateful for the public support during what they described as a 'difficult journey'.

While acknowledging the finality of the ruling, Chilton has yet to speak in detail about her next steps. She is expected to tell her side of the story in full when she feels ready, with questions about her daughter's true paternity still unanswered.

Conor Maynard Speaks Out

Conor Maynard, who first rose to fame with hits such as Can't Say No and has millions of followers across YouTube and Instagram, broke his silence with a post on social media.

He admitted the saga had been one of the most challenging periods of his life, saying it had taken a toll on both him and his family.

Maynard also expressed relief that the ordeal was over, adding that he hoped all parties could 'move forward'.

Fellow The Traitors contestant Harry Clark, who won the most recent BBC series, showed public support for Maynard by responding to his Instagram statement with a heart emoji.

Fans And Media React

The case has divided public opinion. Some have expressed sympathy for Chilton, describing her as a mother overwhelmed by pressure, while others backed Maynard's relief at finally being cleared.

Social media has been flooded with debate, with some users calling Chilton 'brave but mistaken', while others accused her of dragging Maynard's name unfairly into the spotlight.

According to LADbible, the second DNA test was requested after doubts were raised over the initial result. Maynard was informed of the latest findings via email, leaving Chilton 'shellshocked'.

Privacy, Fame And Public Scrutiny

The saga has sparked wider discussion about the pressures of reality TV fame and the limits of privacy for public figures.

Chilton's name continues to trend alongside Maynard's, keeping the case among the most talked-about celebrity stories of the summer.

For Charlotte Chilton, the result may have closed one legal chapter, but it has opened another — how to move forward with her daughter under the glare of public scrutiny.