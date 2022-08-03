Chelsea Football Club's transfer business has kicked into high gear ahead of the new Premier League season. The Blues confirmed their third signing of the summer on Tuesday, and on the same day confirmed an agreement for a fourth player.

Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly were Thomas Tuchel's only additions until Monday. Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was unveiled on Tuesday before being followed by an announcement for the arrival of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

Slonina put pen-to-paper on a six year deal after the two clubs agreed a fee of around £12.2 million for the Major League Soccer (MLS) star. He will return to the United States to complete the MLS season with Fire before returning to Stamford Bridge at the start of 2023.

Chukwuemeka, on the other hand, is expected to join Chelsea's already stacked midfield ahead of the new season. The 18-year-old came through the ranks at Villa before a breakthrough season saw him make 12 Premier League appearances in 2021/22.

The England U19 international was not of short suitors after his impressive showing under Steven Gerrard and is considered a major coup for the west London club. Chelsea are said to have beaten off competition from the likes of FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund for the midfielder's signature.

"Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka," Chelsea confirmed via a statement. "The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical."

Tuchel and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly have no intention of slowing down. Slonina and Chukwuemeka's arrival is not expected to be the last before their weekend showdown against Everton on Saturday.

The German coach is seeking defensive reinforcements and the club has identified Brighton and Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella as a top target. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea submitted a bid in excess of £50 million for the Spaniard and are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the Seagulls.

The former Barcelona defender has agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit and is pushing for a move. Manchester City were the frontrunners, but dropped their interest owing to Brighton's hefty demands.