Chelsea FC are determined to show their commitment in the fight against discriminatory behaviour particularly within club facilities. The Blues recently announced that they have moved to ban one of their season ticket holders "indefinitely" in connection with reports of abuse against Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min.

The racial abuse against the South Korean star reportedly took place on Sunday last week, when Chelsea hosted the Spurs in a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. The player was taking a corner in the second half of the match when he was targeted by the spectator inside Stamford Bridge.

Exact details of the abuse have not been revealed, and the club also withheld information about the suspect, except for the fact that a season-ticket holder was involved.

The Blues earlier called the abuse "totally abhorrent." In a statement quoted by the BBC, Chelsea FC said that the club "has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called 'fans', which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters."

They went on to condemn the behaviour further by saying: "It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities."

This is not an isolated case for Chelsea, nor the Premier League and the football community as a whole. While Son is Asian, several players of African descent have also been targeted on a regular basis. The Blues launched a "No To Hate" campaign, which now allows fans to report fellow spectators who may be displaying abusive behaviour.

The back of every seat in the stadium will now have a barcode along with instructions on how someone can make a report. This can also be done via SMS. This will make it easier for club authorities to identify perpetrators of abuse. Each seat will have a unique code, making it easier to track individuals who purchased tickets for said seats.

It remains to be seen if the move will have positive results, and if the system will be implemented in other Premier League stadiums.