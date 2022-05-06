FC Barcelona are on the hunt for bargain deals this summer, considering their desire to improve their squad with a very limited budget. Much has been said about the Catalan club's financial troubles, but they are still determined to make bold moves in the upcoming transfer window. As such, Barcelona officials are reportedly planning to hijack the Chelsea FC squad, now that the club is in limbo due to the sanctions imposed upon owner Roman Abramovich.

The defending UEFA Champions League title holder used to have one of the most stable financial situations in world football, thanks to their billionaire owner. However, the Russian oligarch is one of the individuals affected by sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His assets in the UK have been frozen, and he has been forced to put the club up for sale.

Until the turnover is complete, Chelsea is unable to make moves in the transfer window. Furthermore, they are unable to renegotiate contract extension deals with their existing players. This is where Barcelona comes in. The cash-strapped Catalans are desperate to find quality talent available on free transfers, and the unique dilemma at Chelsea has given them the prime opportunity to take advantage.

According to Football España, Director of Football Mateu Alemany and Technical Secretary Jordi Cruyff have been spotted in London, where they have meetings with Chelsea executives.

The Blaugrana have been keen on bringing Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to the Camp Nou, and it is believed that he is the priority target during the talks. Apart from the veteran Spaniard, manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly has his eye on left-back Marcos Alonso.

Jordi Alba has been the steady starter this season, with Sergino Dest failing to impress as a back-up. As such, he may be sent packing if Alonso agrees to the move.

Furthermore, Barcelona are looking for a marquee signing up front, and have been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and even Robert Lewandowski. Realistically speaking, the Catalans will struggle to meet those players' demands. However, Romelu Lukaku may be tempted to move even on a loan basis after a miserable season at Stamford Bridge.