FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been back in the headlines in recent weeks after reports emerged claiming that he is on his way to a contract renewal with the Catalan giants. However, more recent reports have revealed that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain may be able to poach him off the hands of his current club.

Dembele's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and as of the winter transfer window, it was believed that he was on his way out of the Camp Nou. However, manager Xavi Hernandez has stuck to his stance about wanting the winger to stay, and has since given him a substantial amount of time on the pitch.

As such, talks were reopened in April between the club and the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko. It appeared as though it was only a matter of time before the renewal is announced, but Marca reports that French media think otherwise.

Read more Mbappe is 100% staying says PSG manager

PSG has always been linked with Dembele, with some even speculating that they had reached a pre-contract agreement in January. That rumour has since fizzled out, but now the French side is back in the fray.

According to RMC sport, PSG and Sissko have kept the communication lines open. Now, with just under two months left on Dembele's Barcelona contract, PSG have reportedly put a solid offer on the table.

The new deal is believed to be worth 17 million euros a year, and is significantly more than what Barcelona can offer given their financial crisis. It seems like a no brainer in terms of the finances, but Dembele is reportedly studying the French club's sporting project. Furthermore, his decision also hinges on another big transfer. He want to know if Kylian Mbappe will remain at the Parc des Princes or if he will finally join Real Madrid. Mbappe's presence will make a huge impact on Dembele's importance in the squad, making it a crucial factor in his decision.

Dembele has also maintained a good relationship with Xavi, and he wants to know who will be at the helm at PSG should he head to the Parc des Princes next season.