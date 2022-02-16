Chelsea have made Jules Kounde their top summer target after missing out on the Sevilla defender last summer. Barcelona have also been linked to the Frenchman, but have been hindered by the Andalusian side's demands.

The west London club were keen to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge last summer, but baulked at Sevilla's £60 million fee. However, they are reportedly set to reignite their interest once the current campaign ends. Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the France international, and the club are confident that this time around they can be successful in their pursuit.

Sevilla are expected to again demand around £60 million for the centre-back, who will have two years remaining on his deal in June. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kounde remains Chelsea's top target to reinforce their defence in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos was Tuchel's first choice after having managed the Brazilian during his time in Paris, but the Ligue 1 outfit have no intention of letting him leave. Kounde has now been installed as the favourite to join Thiago Silva and company at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

As per Romano, Sevilla are almost resigned to losing Kounde, and have begun their search for a replacement. They have identified more than one option in the Serie A, but are yet to make a concrete move in the hope that the Frenchman could remain with the club for at least one more season.

Chelsea are facing a defensive exodus in the summer, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract in June. The trio have been in negotiations with the Blues for a number of months, but are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Tuchel has made retaining Rudiger the club's top priority, and the Blues are expected to have submitted a fresh offer to convince the German to sign a new deal. However, Christensen seems to be on his way out with Barcelona potentially being his next destination.