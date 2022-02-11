Barcelona's top priority this summer is to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and the Catalan club is willing to go all out to beat their European rivals. But Xavi wants to also strengthen other areas of the pitch including the midfield and the defense for which the club have worked out a plan.

The La Liga giants signed three attacking players during the January transfer window, and are expected to focus mainly on their backline in the summer. Barcelona are expected to offload the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza and will need to bring in replacements for the trio.

According to ESPN, the Catalan outfit wants to reserve most of their funds to sign Haaland, who will cost Barcelona at least €75 million to prise away from Dortmund. The club is expected to target bargain deals for defenders, with Chelsea trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso on their wanted list.

Azpilicueta and Christensen are out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on free transfers. Barcelona have been in talks with representatives of both defenders and remain confident about luring them to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Alonso, however, will have one-year remaining on his deal at the end of the ongoing campaign, but is expected to be available for a minimal fee owing to his contract situation. Barcelona are looking at the Spaniard as a back up for veteran Jordi Alba.

The Catalan club will also look to raise funds by selling United States international Sergino Dest, who has fallen out of favour under Xavi. All the funds in the summer will be allocated to their pursuit of Haaland, who remains club president Joan Laporta's top priority.

The Norwegian hitman is also on Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain's wishlist, but Barcelona's close relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola, gives them an edge. Laporta has held a number of meetings with the super agent, with Raiola even suggesting that the Dortmund forward could wait one more season before joining the Catalan outfit owing to their financial problems.