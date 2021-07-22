Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea FC are on a mission to reinforce their squad despite having already enjoyed European success last season. The latest reports have revealed that the English Premier League side are making a move to sign top rated striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Blues have allegedly made contact with the Polish star's agent, and are planning to put a ₤50 million offer on the table. However, Lewandowski remains their second choice behind Borussia Dortmund's phenom, Erling Haaland.

According to The Sun, Chelsea is prepared to offer up to £135 million for the 20-year-old Norwegian. However, their plans might fall through owing to the fact that Dortmund are not willing to sell their star striker. On top of that, Chelsea are also facing competition from some of the biggest clubs in Europe to land Haaland's signature.

Dortmund have been firm in their desire to keep Haaland, but if the player wants to leave, they may be forced to cash in on him now rather than lose him for a much lower release clause worth ₤65 million which comes into play next summer.

Journalist Ronan Murphy has claimed that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has been in talks with Chelsea, and a move for the Bayern star is proving to be more plausible. However, Bayern is not willing to sell either. In fact, the German champions are already offering a contract extension even though Lewandowski still has two years remaining on his current deal.

The Bundesliga champions want to hold on to the Poland international, and he has earned it by scoring 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances last season. He was also a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or last year if the award was not suspended due to the pandemic-disrupted season.

Chelsea will have a hard time convincing both Bundesliga clubs to let go of their players, but they are hoping that the lucrative deals on offer might tempt the players. The Blues want some changes up front, after Timo Werner managed only a disappointing 6-goal Premier League tally last season.

Olivier Giroud has vacated a spot in the club's attack, after making a move from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro to join AC Milan this summer. Tammy Abraham does not appear to have a strong place in the lineup for next season, so Chelsea are trying to be more aggressive in their approach for the two Bundesliga strikers.