Neymar has reportedly accepted that his future lies away from Paris Saint-Germain after realising that the club does not consider him indispensable. Kylian Mbappe is now the diamond in PSG's crown after they persuaded the Frenchman to reject Real Madrid with the offer of a mammoth contract.

The Brazil international remains the world's most expensive player after PSG spent €222 million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017. Neymar was the face of the Ligue 1 club as they began their quest to become the best team in Europe in 2017, but has failed to recapture the best form that saw him be proclaimed as heir to the throne behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe arrived in Paris from AS Monaco in 2018, and has taken over the mantle, and is now considered the most valuable player in world football. According to AS, Neymar has accepted his fate and has decided that he should seek pastures new this summer.

Moreover, the Brazilian forward was not happy with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's latest comments about players having to do more. The report claims that Neymat took the 48-year-old's words hard, as his response came when asked about the former Barcelona forward's future at the club.

"A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than last season," the PSG president said, as quoted on Marca.

Neymar's current contract expires in 2025, but PSG hold an option to extend it by a further year. The club is expected to be open to letting him leave this summer if interested suitors make a suitable offer for the Brazil international.

The 30-year-old will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. A host of clubs from England have shown interest, with Chelsea leading the chase. Thomas Tuchel has experience working with the Brazilian and would be open to taking him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation, but the former will only move if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave Old Trafford this summer. The latter, meanwhile, are flush with funds following the Saudi-backed takeover, and could view Neymar as their club's marquee signing this summer.