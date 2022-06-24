It appears as though FC Barcelona will finally have the chance to bring Neymar Junior back to the Camp Nou if reports are to be believed that Paris Saint-Germain has offered to "return" the Brazilian.

Spanish presenter Jose Alvarez of "El Chiringuito" has claimed that the Ligue 1 side has deemed Neymar to be surplus to requirements next season, and has approached the Catalan giants to see if they are interested in pursuing a "comeback" deal.

It may be remembered that almost as soon as Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 in a record-breaking deal, the Catalan giants have been trying to sign him back. Lionel Messi had been vocal about his desire to reunite with Neymar, but the Blaugrana were never able to make it happen. Instead, it was Messi who eventually joined the PSG dressing room.

💣"AL BARÇA le han OFRECIDO a NEYMAR"💣



💰"El precio: 50 MILLONES negociables".



🚨¡Información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/TyjSWGqyTF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 22, 2022

Because of the amount of money PSG paid for Neymar, it had been difficult to find a way to buy him back. However, five years later, Alvarez claims that PSG are willing to part ways with the forward for a reasonable price of only 50 million euros.

It may appear tempting indeed, but Barcelona are strapped for cash and they will be spending wisely this summer. They are already targeting Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who will not come cheap even if they manage to convince the Bavarians to sell.

However, if the Bundesliga champions refuse to let go of Lewandowsi, Neymar may become an option. It all depends on what his former teammate Xavi Hernandez thinks of the situation. The two played together for many years, and Xavi will know very well if the Brazilian can be an asset to his rebuilding project.

Neymar never really settled in well in Paris, often having a love-hate relationship with the fans. This is despite the fact that the club won the Ligue 1 title in for out of the five years since he arrived. In that time, he contributed 100 goals and 60 assists. Not bad statistics, but PSG has become very hard to please and impatient due in part to their failure to secure their first ever UEFA Champions League trophy.