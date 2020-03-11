"Chicago Fire" season 8 returns this week with episode 8 after a brief hiatus. Fans will finally get their dose of firefighter action. However, if you are interested in knowing what's coming next, here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series episode 18. Read on to find out the details.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 18. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Things are about to get more exciting than ever as the said episode sees the return of OFI, the Office of Fire Investigation. "Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 18 is titled "I'll Cover You" and fans will see some familiar face returning.

The official description for the upcoming episode is out and it suggests a collaboration between Kelly's team and OFI's Wendy Seager's team. Together, they will be tackling a fire at a motel structure and investigating the incident when things take an unexpected turn.

Apart from this deadly fire, there is a lot happening in this episode. Our heroes in Firehouse 51 have an unusual task at hand. They turn into amateur detectives after stumbling upon a Reddit post that involves one of their own. Things don't end just there, Brett is still occupied with his birth mother, Julie and continues to dig deeper.

Fans are informed that the promo for the upcoming episode is yet to be released. They can expect more information as the trailer is expected to be released after the broadcast of episode 17 airing this Wednesday.

But before all this happens, this week, the firefighters are fighting to save the life of a mother and a son trapped in a suburban house fire. And Kidd comes up with a new idea to do something for the community.

"Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 18 airs Wednesday, March 17 on NBC.