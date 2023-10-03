Lakshmi Raman, the CIA's director for artificial intelligence, raised some concerns at the Politico AI & Tech Summit regarding the potential national security risks posed by China's rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) programs.

The Department of Homeland Security's threat assessment reported that "the proliferation of "accessible artificial intelligence tools likely will bolster our adversaries' tactics".

"Nation-states seeking to undermine trust in our government institutions, social cohesion and democratic processes are using AI to create more believable mis-, dis- and malinformation campaigns, while cyber actors use AI to develop new tools and accesses that allow them to compromise more victims and enable larger-scale, faster, efficient and more evasive cyber attacks," the assessment continued.

The warning comes as the United States is also exploring their own plans to harness AI technology for its own benefit, emphasising the need for a balanced approach in an era defined by technological innovation and strategic competition.

Raman shared that innovation using artificial intelligence has allowed U.S. agents to systematically sort enormous amounts of data and recognise trends that wouldn't be possible without the technology.

She also said that an internal chatbot to help with research and writing is currently being developed by the agency.

She said: "What AI sometimes enables in these spaces is the ability to do it at a scale and speed that hasn't been possible. It's much more available, and much easier for people."

China's AI programs have made remarkable strides, with substantial funding allocated to research, development and deployment across various domains.

The Chinese government has been investing heavily in AI research and development, fostering a conducive environment for tech companies, and pursuing international collaboration to promote its AI ecosystem.

The U.S. government, aware of the transformative potential of AI technology, has also been actively working to harness AI for national security and economic growth.

The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) was established to advise the U.S. government on AI-related matters, advocating for strategic investments, research and cooperation in AI development.

The CIA has been actively exploring AI applications within its own operations, including data analysis, surveillance and intelligence collection.

Lawmakers in Congress recently conducted a meeting attended by tech giants, union leaders and experts regarding how to best technology of this kind.

There is a need to emphasise the importance of responsible AI integration, transparency and ethical considerations in the agency's deployment efforts.

In the age of the internet, data breaching is an ever-present cybersecurity vulnerability that people all over the world are exposed to.

AI systems can be used to automate and enhance cyberattacks. Malicious actors can employ AI algorithms to identify vulnerabilities in computer networks, launch more sophisticated and targeted attacks and evade detection.

This can result in data breaches, disruption of critical infrastructure, and compromise of sensitive government information.

AI can also be used as a weapon in information warfare when it is used to amplify the scale and impact of disinformation campaigns, influencing public opinion and sowing discord within a country.

AI systems should be designed with long-term viability in mind. Responsible AI development takes into account issues like data sustainability, ongoing maintenance and adaptability to changing circumstances.

Moreover, AI can also be used to develop autonomous weapons systems, including drones and military robots. These weapons can make rapid decisions without human intervention, raising concerns about the potential for accidental conflicts or escalation in military operations.

Responsible AI use ensures that humans maintain control over AI systems. This is particularly important when deploying AI in critical domains such as healthcare, finance and national security.

As AI has global implications, responsible AI use encourages international cooperation and collaboration to establish common standards and guidelines, fostering a more consistent and harmonised approach to AI governance.