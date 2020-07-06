Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is preparing to undergo the biggest physical transformation ever for his highly anticipated Netflix biopic about the legendary 80s wrestler Hulk Hogan. The actor who played the role of the mighty God of Thunder Thor will have to "put on more size" than he ever has.

The untitled movie will be directed by "Joker's" Todd Phillips and will tell the story of one of the most recognized wrestling icons of the 1980s Hulk Hogan. As Hemsworth prepares to play the role, he opened up about the challenges he has to undergo to portray the role of five times winner of WWF Championship.

Speaking with Total Film, the 36-year-old actor said that the major part of the preparation for the role will be "insanely physical."

"This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical," Hemsworth said in the interview (via Daily Mail).

The actor who is known for his show of physique and musculature revealed that his character will have to have a bigger size than he had for his Marvel superhero character Thor. Apart from physicality, he said he must work on his accent and attitude to "do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world."

"I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor," Hemsworth said. "There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

Nevertheless, the actor considers it a "fun project" and is "really looking forward to doing it."

In February, it was announced that Hemsworth will be playing the role of wrestling icon in a movie directed by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Responding to the news, wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez reportedly disagreed with the choice as he believed Hemsworth is not big enough.

"He's big, and yes he's got long blonde hair, but... have you seen Hulk Hogan in the '80s? He's at least twice the size of Thor," Alvarez said as quoted by the abovementioned publication.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming biopic of Hogan will focus on "his rise" in the industry and will elaborate on "the origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania." Meanwhile, the retired pro-wrestler will act as a consultant as well as an executive producer for the movie.