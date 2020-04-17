Chris Hemsworth seemingly alluded to his brother Liam's divorce from Miley Cyrus in an interview about his latest Netflix film, "Extraction."

The "Thor" star shared his happiness that his younger brother is now back home in Australia. He noted the positive changes that happened in Liam's life since his return. He specifically mentioned all the physical energy his sibling put on getting buff.

"I think he's done it. Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad,'" Chris said in a video interview with News.Com.Au, when asked if his brother is now the fitter Hemsworth.

"He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing," the 36-year-old Chris continued, and noted that it must be the way of living in their country.

"It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!" he quipped with a grin. His last remark may be a bit of shade directed at Liam's past relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

Malibu is where the "Hunger Games" star lived with Cyrus when they were still together as a couple. The former Disney star even wrote a song in 2017 and called it "Malibu" after she and Liam got back together from a breakup.

Chris casually mentioning Malibu during the interview may be a tongue-in-cheek reference to Liam's divorce from Cyrus. The 30-year old has been residing in Australia after he finalised his divorce from the pop star in August.

Liam has certainly been taking care of his body and more so his eating habits following his split from Cyrus. He recently revealed that he ditched the vegan diet after he underwent surgery to remove a kidney stone. He said he got the stone from an overdose on oxalates, which can be found in high concentrations in almonds and spinach. The actor was on a vegan diet while he was with Cyrus.

Aside from his eating habits, Liam said he has been rebuilding his life in the six months since his divorce from Cyrus. He said that not only did exercising and keeping fit help him become buff, it also helped him stay balanced and focused.