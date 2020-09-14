Fans of Marvel hero "Thor" are assured that he is here to stay. Chris Hemsworth's much-loved character will continue to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe even after the fourth movie in the "Thor" series.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth starrer "Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled to release on Feb.11, 2022. Many are wondering if this will be the Norse God's final entry. Addressing the concerns of his fans, Hemsworth clarified that the character is not going to retire just as yet.

Speaking with the Polish magazine Elle Man, the Australian actor revealed that he has no plans to leave the MCU. "Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period. Thor is far too young for that. He's only 1,500 years old," he said in the interview as translated by Variety. "It's definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

The actor goes on to say that "Avengers: Endgame" sequel is a lot more fun than "Thor: Ragnarok." While he refrained from giving out any plot details, the actor revealed that the script is a lot more fun than it's prequels.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. In this production, there will for sure be a lot of love and a lot of lightning," Hemsworth added. "I'm glad that after all that happened in 'Avengers: Endgame,' I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't reveal anything about the plot. But to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script, I had a lot more fun than on 'Thor Ragnarok,' and that shows something because that movie was brilliant."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" was announced in 2019 at the annual San Diego Comic-Con. The director confirmed that Natalie Portman, who played the role of Thor's girlfriend Jane Foster in the first movie of the franchise, will make a return. Many believe she will emerge as Mighty Thor when the original hammer-wielding hero becomes "unworthy" of the title and powers.

Hemsworth and Portman will be joined by Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Waititi as Korg. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel will voice Groot and Christian Bale will appear as the main villain in the movie.