Chrisean Rock has claimed she acted in self-defence after a street fight with a woman alleged to be a friend of Blueface's pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, was captured on video and spread online.

The altercation reportedly followed a chaotic weekend involving Rock, her ex-boyfriend Blueface and Akira, who is expecting a child with the rapper. Footage shows Rock fighting another woman outside a club while Blueface watches nearby.

Chrisean Rock Gets Into Street Brawl

The video surfaced following events surrounding Blueface and Akira's baby shower. According to Complex, the woman involved in the fight is alleged to be a friend of Akira.

In the video circulating online, text over the footage claims the confrontation happened after Akira allegedly called authorities while Rock was spending time with Blueface. The claim has not been independently verified.

Chrisean Rock got into a street fight with an alleged boxer while Blueface watched. pic.twitter.com/cFf94K3tiI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 17, 2026

Rock and Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, have a long and turbulent history and share a son, Chrisean Jr. Blueface also has two children with Jaidyn Alexis. In recent weeks, Rock and Blueface have appeared to reconcile after previously feuding publicly.

The fight has also drawn attention because of Rock's boxing career. She reportedly had been watching her sister Tesehki compete against Big Lex in Atlanta shortly before the street confrontation gained widespread attention online.

Rock Explains the Situation

Rock later addressed the incident, saying she had not initially sought a confrontation. In a clip from her Kick livestream, she said she and Blueface became separated in the crowd before several women approached her.

'Me and Johnathan ended up separating by accident,' Rock said, explaining that Blueface was distracted while 'like, four girls started walking up on me.'

Rock said she asked someone with her to watch what was happening because she believed the women might be looking for trouble. She claimed she told them, 'My hands are registered. I want no beef. I don't know what's going on.'

She also said she did not know the woman personally and believed the dispute involved tensions between the woman and people in Rock's circle.

Chrisean Rock Claims Self-Defence

Rock has characterised the fight as self-defence, arguing that the other woman initiated the physical confrontation. She said she gave the woman a warning and claimed others attempted to discourage her from fighting.

'Am I proud of that? No, but I'm not finna be bullied,' Rock said, describing the encounter as 'a friendly fade.'

Chrisean Rock claims SELF-DEFENSE after getting into a street fight with Blueface BM Nevaeh’s friend and says it was PAYBACK for people talking about her son 😳



“She can’t even press charges if she wanted to… she swung first.” pic.twitter.com/McIh5nWB4G — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) August 17, 2026

She further claimed, 'She can't even press charges if she wanted to because she hit first. She wanted it.' However, that is Rock's account of the incident and does not establish whether any potential legal action could be taken.

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The footage has fuelled debate across social media, with viewers dissecting who initiated the encounter and questioning how the confrontation escalated so quickly.

The incident comes amid renewed attention on Rock and Blueface's relationship. Reports noted that Blueface recently admitted to cheating on Akira with Rock.

The rapper was also filmed kicking Akira into a pool during a livestream, prompting a police welfare check, although Akira told officers she had not been harmed.

No verified report cited in the available coverage confirms that charges were filed over the street fight. The identities of all people involved and the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation have also not been independently established.