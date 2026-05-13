Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson is at the centre of a viral fallout and controversy following damning allegations made by his former partner and 'baby mama,' Alyssa Okada.

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In a video posted to her TikTok account, which has since amassed millions of views, Okada alleged that the NFL star kicked her out of their shared residence while she was eight months pregnant with their daughter.

The footage, captured from inside her vehicle with suitcases visibly packed in the backseat, has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media platforms, placing the Super Bowl champion's personal conduct under intense public scrutiny. While she initially framed her narrative through a 'hypothetical' lens, the personal nature of the situation was unmistakable to her followers.

Allegations on Immediate Return to Dating Apps

Aside from the allegation that Johnson kicked Okada out of their house, the most explosive detail of Okada's bombshell video involved Johnson's alleged behaviour immediately following their separation. According to the viral post, the Eagles star reportedly joined a dating application within 24 hours of the split.

'Hypothetically, if a man were to kick out his eight-month pregnant girlfriend and unborn daughter and then be on Hinge the very next day looking for women to have fun with, you would not think that that type of man is a good man or a good father,' Okada stated in the video.

The 31-year-old creator followed up with a second video on Sunday, addressing the inevitable backlash and the tendency for the public to scrutinise the women in these high-profile breakups. She argued that people should start blaming partners for 'pretending to be something they are not' rather than questioning why a woman chose a specific partner.

Cryptic Responses From the Eagles Tackle

Johnson, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2023 season and was part of the squad's recent championship success, has yet to release a formal statement through his representatives or the team. However, as reported by People, the 28-year-old athlete has chosen to communicate through a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram Stories.

In a post shared on Monday, 11 May, Johnson wrote, 'God ain't bring me this far just to leave me. This too shall pass. I love you all.' Another post shared shortly after suggested that the 'smartest flex' is surviving those who try to destroy you without ever mentioning their name. These comments, while not naming Okada directly, have been widely interpreted as his response to the trending allegations.

A Public Pregnancy Turned Sour

The timing of the fallout has shocked many fans, as the couple had been very public about their relationship and journey toward parenthood. They first announced they were expecting in December 2025 and followed up with a joyous gender reveal in January, confirming they were expecting a baby girl.

Recent social media activity suggests a total severance of ties. Okada has reportedly removed tags of Johnson from her previous posts and has blocked the NFL player. Despite the personal turmoil, the arrival of their daughter is expected within the coming weeks.

The Philadelphia Eagles organisation has not yet commented on whether these personal allegations will impact Johnson's standing with the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. For now, the offensive lineman remains under the microscope of a public that is increasingly demanding accountability from its sporting heroes.