Gabrielle Carrington, better known by her online moniker RIELLEUK, has become the centre of a major criminal investigation after a violent incident in Westminster. The 29-year-old lifestyle influencer, who built her reputation through fashion, travel, and aspirational content, has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder following a collision in Westminster that left three people injured.

The case has drawn widespread attention, not only because of Carrington's social media profile but also due to the involvement of fellow influencer Klaudia Glam, who is now reportedly fighting for her life in a London hospital. Glam is a fashion model who worked for brands such as Fashion Nova and appeared on television in Price of Perfection. Viral footage of the incident has intensified public scrutiny, with detectives appealing for witnesses and further evidence.

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Altercation Before the Collision

At approximately 4:30 AM on Sunday, 19 April, Carrington and Glam were reportedly involved in a heated altercation on Argyll Street. Onlookers tried to intervene, but the argument escalated.

Carrington then stepped away from a group of bystanders and headed to her car, a Mercedes, moments before the collision occurred. The Metropolitan Police have not revealed the cause of the dispute.

Viral Video Captures the Impact

A viral video circulating online shows Carrington walking away from the group and entering her vehicle. According to the Times of India, onlookers can be heard screaming, 'Don't run her over' as the car accelerated toward the crowd. The vehicle struck Glam directly, who was standing in front of the car, and colliding with two other individuals standing nearby.

Glam was dragged further when the car reversed. Carrington briefly exited the vehicle and appeared to check on her, before being pulled away from the scene by another person.

Police Response and Arrest

The Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene shortly after the collision. Authorities confirmed that Carrington was detained at the scene and remains in custody. A spokesperson for the Met confirmed: 'A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving following a serious collision in Westminster. Detectives are currently appealing for any witnesses or those with additional footage to come forward.'

"Influencer" RielleUK has been arrested after ploughing her car into three innocent people on Argyll Street in central London.



This happened in the early hours this morning.



A woman in her 30s is now in a critical condition in hospital.



A man in his 50s - who was simply a… https://t.co/VPwe5vVE54 pic.twitter.com/USiSbvuaVb — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) April 19, 2026

Detectives are also looking into the motive behind the initial fight, with some social media speculation suggesting a long-standing personal feud, though no official motive has been confirmed by the police.

Condition of the Victims

As reported by the Daily Mail, medical staff have described Glam's condition as critical in a London hospital. Following the news of the crash, social media was flooded with tributes and prayers for the star. Unverified rumours that the fashion influencer has died from the crash also circulated, but these claims have been dismissed by authorities, who maintain she is still fighting for her life.

The violent escalation also left a man in his 50s with what police describe as 'life-changing injuries'. A third victim, a woman in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged. Current reporting indicates that these two other victims were bystanders and had no direct involvement in the argument between Carrington and Glam.

Meanwhile, the area around Argyll Street remained cordoned off for several hours on Sunday while forensic teams examined the site.