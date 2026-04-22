Rumours are circulating online that 29-year-old social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known to her followers as Klaudia Glam, has succumbed to her injuries from a car collision in Soho, Westminster on 19 April. The incident stemmed from a group altercation that escalated into violence in the early hours of Sunday in Argyll Street.

At the centre of the ensuing criminal investigation is Gabrielle Carrington, better known by her online moniker RIELLEUK, another influencer and former X Factor finalist. Carrington is accused of crashing her Mercedes into three individuals, one of whom is Zakrzewska, who sustained the most severe injury. Zakrzewska was standing in front of the car when hit and was further dragged when the vehicle reversed. Carrington has since been arrested, charged with attempted murder, and appeared before the court.

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Following the horrific incident, a wave of 'rest in peace' posts for Zakrzewska, who remains in critical condition, has circulated online. Her mother has turned to social media to issue a desperate public plea for prayers as the 29-year-old remains in hospital.

'RIP' Posts Spark Backlash

Social media was flooded with posts claiming that Zakrzewska had passed away from the incident. Some people believed to be Zakrzewska's friends posted tributes for the influencer despite reports that the 29-year-old is in critical condition but 'fighting for her life'.

Klaudia Zakrzewska, the influencer who was run over by a car outside a nightclub in Mayfair, has passed away.



Her friends have confirmed the news and are paying tribute to her on social media. pic.twitter.com/o82o3PjbhF — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 20, 2026

An Instagram Story screenshot from Coco (@ohsoyourcoco) was shared on X. In the post, Coco wrote that her 'heart is broken' for the influencer's family, adding, 'You were the kindest most sweetest soul. You didn't deserve any of this.'

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Coco's message continued: 'I've asked my mummy to find you in heaven, she'll look after you. Love you Klauds, sleep tight, sweet, sweet angel.' Another post has also surfaced, saying, 'I'm the one left with the memory of watching my best friend, someone I love get killed right in front of me... left there, fighting for their life, slipping away.'

Posts from individuals believed to be Zakrzewska's friends have sparked unverified claims, prompting others to offer condolences based on information not confirmed by her family or authorities.

The situation has triggered backlash, with many questioning why her friends shared tribute posts in the first place. One wrote, 'What? So why would her friends say those things then???' while another described the posts as 'sickening' and 'disgusting'.

Klaudia Glam's Mother Asks for Prayers

In the midst of the death hoax posts, a woman who is believed to be Zakrzewska's mother, who goes by the name Kinga Boruc (@kingabw) on Instagram, posted a story with her daughter's photo, which has been screenshot and shared on X, asking for prayers.

The fact that her mother posted this and asked for prayers as there is still hope for Klaudia but her friends are rushing to post RIP posts (when it was less than 24hrs of the event) is sickening. A lesson for everyone to drop any fake friends who will use you for clout! https://t.co/HvF7amznia pic.twitter.com/NQyr7Abpyi — 🫨 (@streambeaulo) April 21, 2026

In the post, Kinga wrote: 'There is hope still. We pray,' along with prayer and heart emojis. She continued, 'I'm asking from the deepest place in my heart — please keep my beautiful daughter Klaudia in your prayers right now. She is my angel, my world, my everything, and she needs all the love, strength, and healing we can send her.'

'Please lift her up in your prayers — for comfort, protection, and strength during this difficult time. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Klaudia's Mum,' she added.

Although Zakrzewska's mother has since set her account to private, screenshots of her Instagram story has given further insight into the influencer's condition.