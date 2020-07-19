Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall turned 73 on Friday. The official residence of Camilla and Prince Charles, Clarence House released two photographs to mark the occasion. The duchess received plenty of well wishes from her family, fans and the organisations she works closely with.

The royal household also shared some sweet messages from her charities and patronages on Friday. This included a special drawing of Camilla by Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of The Silver Line.

Everyone at The Silver Line would like to wish our Patron, the Duchess of Cornwall @ClarenceHouse, a very happy birthday.



Dame Esther has drawn this wonderful card to celebrate her big day. We are all so grateful for the Duchess' continued work with us. ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/kPXrZzXkue July 17, 2020

The adorable illustration shows Camilla holding a birthday cake that reads: "Happy Birthday to Camilla, with love and best wishes from Esther and all your fans in The Silver Line!" The picture was signed as: "Esther 17/7/2020."

Duchess Camilla has been the patron of the Silver Line since 2017. Recently she also joined a call with the charity during the coronavirus lockdown. She spoke with Esther and 90-year-old Betty from Hampshire.

"For many lonely people, the Silver Line represents a lifeline into the outside world. As its proud Patron I am thinking about all the Silver Liners, the staff and the volunteers in these challenging times.

"Once again it was a huge pleasure to talk to Betty, as I always find her indomitable spirit truly inspiring. We both agreed that we must all keep picking up the telephone, keep sharing our thoughts and keep making friends... it is these little things that help get us all through these dark days and find light at the end of them," Camilla said during the call.

The Silver Line is the only 24-hours-a-day free and confidential helpline for older people which offers information, friendship and advice to them. It also offers telephone and letter-based befriending by volunteers known as 'Silver Line Friends'.