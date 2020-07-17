Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, looked absolutely stunning in an age-defying portrait released to mark her 73rd birthday on Friday, July 17.

Clarence House, the official residence of Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles in London, released a portrait of the British royal on the eve of her birthday. For the picture clicked earlier this week in the garden of Clarence House, the mother-of-two posed in a vibrant electric blue outfit. The picture seemed to be taken on Tuesday, as Camilla was seen wearing the same outfit during a public royal engagement on the day.

Camilla looked gorgeous in the summer dress, which featured a pleated skirt, three quarter length sleeves, and a smart neckline with modern zip detail. The piece by designer Anna Valentine, who had also designed Camilla's wedding dress, was debuted by the royal during her visit to Wiltshire on Tuesday.

The royal had opted for the dress for officially reopening Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor activity centre, which had been closed briefly in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She had teamed it with a pair of tan shoes, pearl earrings, bracelets, and a fitness tracker as seen in the pictures shared by Clarence House on its social media accounts.

Camilla was born on July 17, 1947, to parents Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt. She was briefly in a relationship with Prince Charles before she married her first husband- British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1973.

She has two children with Andrew- Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. The couple later divorced in 1995. The duchess has five grandchildren from her first marriage – her daughter Laura has Eliza, and twins Gus and Louis, while son Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy.

Camilla later married Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, who was previously married to late Princess Diana. At their wedding in Windsor in April 2005, she was gifted the title of the Duchess of Cornwall by her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla and Charles celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this year.