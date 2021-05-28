Thomas Ian Griffith is reprising his iconic character, Terry Silver, from "The Karate Kid III" in season 4 of the Netflix show "Cobra Kai."

A teaser shared by the show's official Twitter page showed the actor standing in the dark with his back to the camera. Voiceovers play in the background, "If a man can't stand, he can't fight. If a man can't breathe, he can't fight. If a man can't see, he can't fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures."

Fans may remember that at some point in the movie, Terry tricked Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) into training with him just to set him up to fail against Mike Barnes in the All Valley Karate Tournament. His plan failed of course and Silver has not been seen since.

The cliffhanger in season 3 teased his appearance in "Cobra Kai" season 4. John Kreese, played by Martin Kove, made a phone call to a friend and the camera focused on a photo of him and Silver during their military days. The season also showed flashback scenes to show how their friendship goes way back and that Kreese saved Silver's life in the military.

"Have patience. He's just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV," reads the caption added to the video, which ended with the tease, "Now the real pain begins."

Kove welcomed Griffith to the show as he tweeted, "Hello...old friend. #CobraKai NEVER DIES!" Fans also expressed their excitement to see John Kreese and Terry Silver reunite on TV screens.

"Since the beginning of the series, we've been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe," executive producers/writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement published by TV Line.

"That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith's majestic return to the franchise," they said.

Griffith has also since reacted to his casting in "Cobra Kai" season 4 in a tweet as he wrote, "Time to step out of the shadows" along with the video teaser. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the installment which began production in February with the episode 1 title "Let's Begin."