Cole Sprouse appeared in a series of photos to celebrate the "Friends" 25th anniversary. One snap shows him having a one-on-one conversation with Huggsy.

The official Instagram account of the former Fox series shared the photos of the actor. In the said pic, Sprouse is sitting on the show's iconic orange couch while gesturing at Huggsy, the stuffed penguin toy, which is beside him. The toy is positioned in a way that it is looking at the actor so it looks like they are having a conversation.

"The One Where Ben Grew Up," reads the caption, along with the hashtag #FRIENDS25.

Fans of the series may be familiar with Huggsy. He was Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) favorite bedtime cuddle toy. The photo has since received over a million likes and over 11,000 comments.

There are also throwback photos of when Sprouse joined the cast of "Friends" as Ben, Ross Geller's son with his first wife Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett). A couple of the images show the then-young actor with Ross (David Schwimmer) and another one with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).

"The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star played the spirited kid from 2000-2002 for seasons 6 to 8. He mostly split his time between his divorced parents and was the center of the gang's pranks especially fromMonica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry). Even Ross dressed him up in an armadillo costume when he tried to introduce him to Hanukkah in Season 6.

Now, Sprouse is all grown up at 27, which makes him older than Aniston when she debuted on "Friends." Following his appearance on the sitcom, the actor has since built a name for himself with Disney and he is currently in The CW series "Riverdale," where he plays Archie Andrews' best friend Jughead.

Aside from Sprouse, the main cast, which also includes Lisa Kudrow, also took to their respective Instagram accounts for a coordinated tribute ahead of the "Friends" 25th anniversary on Sunday. Except for Aniston and Perry, who are not on the app, the rest shared the same photo and the same caption, "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago." Then they each shared their messages of gratitude to the fans and to their co-stars.