South Korean actor Park Seo Joon is making his Hollywood debut with the Marvel Cinematic Universe following confirmation that he is set to appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

The actor's agency, Awesome ENT, finally responded to rumours of his appearance in the MCU in a statement that read, "Park Seo Joon has joined the new Marvel movie. He indeed left the country this afternoon." The "Itaewon Class" star reportedly left South Korea for Los Angeles on Sept. 3 via Incheon International Airport Terminal 2. Photos shared online showed the actor trying to go incognito in a mask, baller hat, and black hoodie at the airport.

#ParkSeoJoon off to LA! His agency has now confirmed that he will be appearing in a marvel movie. More information will be out in the future! pic.twitter.com/OTBOyMXNZS September 3, 2021

"We thank all those who showed interest and supported Park Seo Joon's new challenge. We are well aware that many people are curious about his character, the filming location, and the filming period. But we will officially announce the detailed information about the movie later," continued the statement published by Soompi.

Fans of the actor shared their excitement to see him in a Marvel film. One tweeted, "I am absolutely losing my mind about Park Seo Joon being in a Marvel movie. I'll take literally any Asian representation we can get, but THE PARK SEO JOON??" Another wrote, "Like oh my God I can't believe it this is incredible."

The confirmation comes following rumours that the "Divine Fury" actor is set to star in "The Marvels." At the time, Awesome ENT refused to confirm nor deny but only responded with "no comment."

Now, a quick Google check at the cast of the "Captain Marvel" sequel shows the 32-year-old's name listed beside Brie Larson, who reprises her role as Carol Danvers.

Park Seo Joon joins also recently-cast Zawe Ashton ("Dreams of a Life") for a still-undisclosed role. It is believed that he will portray the Korean-American teenage superhero, Amadeus Cho, in "The Marvels." The character is Hulk's sidekick whose mother is Dr. Helen Cho, portrayed by South Korean actress Claudia Kim (a.k.a. Kim Soo Hyun) in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." He is the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel film. Ma Dong-Seok is also in "Eternals" as Gilgamesh.