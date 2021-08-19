A married couple in India ended their lives in a suicide pact after fearing COVID-19 and Black Fungus complications.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Ramesh and 35-year-old Guna R. Suvarna, residents of the southern state of Karnataka. The police said the husband and wife were found hanging inside their home.

The duo had developed some symptoms of COVID-19, and feared they may also have Black Fungus. Before killing themselves, Ramesh called the police and informed them about his plans to die.

"The victim called up and informed about committing suicide. Immediately police were sent. By the time the police reached their apartment, the couple was found dead. We could not save their lives," police officer Shashi Kumar told The New Indian Express.

In a suicide note, the couple mentioned they suspected they had COVID-19. Along with the suicide note, the couple also left $1,300 to cover their funeral costs.

"As we see people losing eyes and other organs of the body because of Black Fungus infection followed by COVID-19, I fear that same thing might happen to me also as I am getting symptoms and could sense changes in my body," Suvarna wrote in her death note.

"My husband is also showing symptoms of COVID from the last 3 days, and in this situation we have come to a decision that we don't want to live any further. My father, mother and brother have got infected with COVID and they recovered. My mother suffered a lot and I don't want to give them any difficulty in carrying out our funeral," she said in death note, according to News 18.

In the note, she requested authorities to carry out their funerals according to Hindu traditions and to donate all their belongings to the poor.

The couple tested negative for COVID-19 during autopsy.

"More than 28 lakh (2.8 million) people have recovered from the disease. There is a lack of information about the couple. I urge people to get tested if they are detected with COVID symptoms. Free testing and treatment is made available to people. The doctors have learnt lessons in the past one-and-a-half years of experience to deal with the COVID. No one should panic and until the vaccination drive is completed, COVID guidelines must be followed," Dr K. Sudhakar, minister of Health said as he reacted to the incident.

India reported 25,166 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to more than 32 million, while the death count in the country increased to 432,079.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.