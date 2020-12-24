A couple in North Carolina was ordered by the local homeowner's association to remove the cross they had placed in their yard as their decor for Christmas. James and Dee Faison were stunned upon receiving a letter from the association ordering them to take down the cross or face a fine of $100 (£75) for each day the cross remained on display.

The six-foot-tall structure was first erected by the Faisons outside of their home in Mulberry Park for Easter this year. However, they apparently had the approval of their HOA to feature their Biblical symbol displayed only during the said religious holiday.

The letter reads: "Violation: wooden cross structure. The Board does not consider this a Christmas decoration, but an Easter/ Passover seasonal decoration."

The couple told local media reporters how they felt it was an attack on their religious freedom and that the HOA had overstepped their boundaries. The Faisons decided they were going to keep the cross up and fight this thru.

Another message from the HOA said, "The cross represents the death of Jesus Christ who died for our sins so we can have eternal life. The Christmas season is associated with the birth of the Savior."

The couple took their battle further as the Board tried to make it clear to them that the Bible has a distinction between the important events in Christ's life. Although they agree the cross is appropriate for display during Easter, however it is not deemed as a decoration for the Christmas season.

Furthermore, the Board reiterated that unless they can provide biblical references that notes the cross as a symbol of Christmas, they will not consider this to be a Christmas decoration, the Daily Mail wrote.

The pair then quoted a passage from the Bible to prove that it indeed had clear links with the Christmas season.

However, this was still not enough to convince their HOA.

The couple remains defiant with their beliefs and intend to keep the cross around for the holidays while the HOA stated the case was still under investigation.

Eventually, the storm of publicity had led the association to change its mind and rescinded their letters to the couple while allowing them to keep their cross display over the Christmas season.

The couple was not fined but the association said it will have to be taken down two weeks after December 25 to comply with the HOA rules.