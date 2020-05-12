The UK government has announced that no professional sport would be allowed to be staged in England until at least June 1.

As a result, the Premier League's plans of playing games behind closed doors won't be possible as of now.

The UK government has recently published a 50-page guidance document that points out details about how the country would begin easing its lockdown measures.

That very document, in its two-step plan, mentions the possibility of allowing cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast. However, that step would only be valid after June 1.

The document also mentioned that any large-scale social contact should be avoided to ensure lower risks associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke at the House of Commons. He said that conducting sporting events behind closed doors would provide a "much-needed boost" to the nation's morale.

According to the document, reopening of the venues for large crowds, like sports grounds, might be possible only when a significant reduction in the number of infections is finally reported.

Meanwhile, the Premier League clubs are expected to continue their discussions regarding "Project Restart."

England's top flight was suspended on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then, the authorities and the clubs have been aiming to resume the season in June.

Not only football, but all other sporting events in the UK were halted in March to fight the unprecedented virus outbreak.

BBC reports that no cricket matches or competitions are to be played in England and Wales until at least July 1. Such a decision was undertaken by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

On Monday, the executive committee of the British Horseracing Authority said that it is committed to resuming the racing season by June 1. On the other hand, Premiership Rugby is aiming to resume their season in early July with nine rounds of fixtures remaining.

Formula 1 is planning to organise races at Silverstone on July 19 and 26.

The government aims to introduce step two of its proposed plan on June 1 only if there is sufficient progress in "successfully controlling the spread of the virus."

The UK currently ranks among the world's top four worst-hit countries with over 223,000 coronavirus positive cases and more than 32,000 deaths.