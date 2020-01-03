Joe Henderson says that "Lucifer" Season 5 will explore whatever is left to explore about Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar's relationship.

The way Season 4 of the Netflix series ended with Deckerstar clearly had fans wondering what will happen to them in Season 5. To recap, the Devil decided to return to his realm to prevent another demonic invasion from happening on earth. He left without giving Chloe any assurance that he will return to her after she confessed her true feelings for him.

The detective told Lucifer that she loves him and he likewise told her that she was his first love and not Eve. Even when Chloe (Lauren German) pleaded for him to stay, he still left. Fans last saw Lucifer when he was back on his throne in Hell.

Fans are hoping to see Lucifer back on earth in the early part of "Lucifer" Season 5. They want to see them back together and pick up from where they left off after they confessed their feelings for each other. Talking about Deckerstar's romance, Henderson did not give anything away in terms of spoilers. He assured though, that "Lucifer" Season 5 will explore everything there is still to explore on Deckerstar.

"We can't say much, but know that [co-showrunner] Ildy [Modrovich] and I are 'Deckerstar' fans ourselves, so we asked ourselves: For the final season, what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe?" Henderson told TV Line when asked anything about Deckerstar's relationship in "Lucifer" Season 5.

"What haven't we explored or explained yet? And we've tried to get all of that in Season 5," he added.

A leaked photo from the set of "Lucifer" Season 5 showed Deckerstar together on the beach. This led fans to believe that they will eventually rekindle their romance. The question is, when will this happen?

Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, previously said that Lucifans will learn everything about the Devil's plans in the first episode. As a Deckerstar fan himself, he admitted that he also wants to see Chloe and Lucifer end up together. He assured fans that "Lucifer" Season 5 will give Deckerstar a happy ending.