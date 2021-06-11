Cristiano Ronaldo is still hungry to break more records in his already stellar career. In this summer's European Championship, he will have the opportunity to become the top international goalscorer of all time as he leads Portugal in their title defence.

Euro 2020 promises to be an exciting venue for Ronaldo to showcase his talents. He led the Portuguese national team to victory for the first time in its history back in 2016, providing guidance and motivation to his teammates even if he had to be substituted early in the final due to a knee injury.

This summer, he has his sights set on the international goalscoring record of Iran's Ali Daei. The long standing record is an impressive 109 goals in 149 games. As of today, Ronaldo has already scored 104 times from 174 matches in Portuguese colours. He only needs six goals from Euro 2020 to overtake the Iranian.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo looks happier with Portugal than with Juventus

Five goals would be enough to match the record, but why stop there? Judging by Ronaldo''s scoring history, six goals in not impossible in a single tournament. He has already scored in four different editions of the European Championship, and it is easy to believe that he will do the same in the next few weeks.

Historically, Ronaldo has performed well for Portugal, scoring in the FIFA World Cup and leading the team to third place in the Confederations Cup and the UEFA Nations League title.

The 36-year-old has not slowed down despite his age, and he has proven this by becoming the Serie A's top scorer in the recently concluded season. If he fails to score six goals this summer, there is no doubt that he will have more opportunities to pass the record in the next few tournaments. However, it would indeed be an impressive achievement if he can manage to overtake Ali Daei sooner rather than later.

It will be difficult, considering the fact that Ronaldo has only ever scored a maximum of three goals in his best performances at the Euros thus far. He has done so in 2012 and 2016, a feat that no other player has done before. However, this year's tournament has an expanded format, meaning that Portugal has an opportunity to play more matches, therefore upping his chances of scoring more goals.

On the downside, Portugal has been drawn into the same group as France, Germany and Hungary. Needless to say, winning matches against tough opponents will surely be his priority instead of breaking individual records.