Cristiano Ronaldo shook the football world last week when he made a sensational comeback to Manchester United. He said "I am back where I belong," and dedicated his homecoming to mentor and former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

On Friday, after initially being linked with a move to Manchester City, the Portuguese star agreed to join his former club from Juventus for an initial fee of 15m euros (£12.85m). It was outrageous to United fans when they first got wind of Ronaldo's potential move to their city rivals, but it all worked out in the end.

Ronaldo has agreed to a two-year deal with an option to extend for another twelve months at Old Trafford.

After the completion of his transfer, Ronaldo penned a heartfelt message on his Instagam and shared it alongside an old photo of himself from his first stint with the club.

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution," he said.

"I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide." Indeed, news about the move has made it to the headlines worldwide.

"It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Manchester United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands," he added. Ronaldo spent nine years with Spanish giants Real Madrid after leaving the Red Devils in 2009, and has spent the last three seasons with Serie A side Juventus.

"This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!," he said, before giving a shout out to his former boss. "I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…"

Ferguson is largely credited for helping Ronaldo evolve into one of the best players in history. It was during their time together that Ronaldo won his first UEFA Chmpions League trophy and also the first of his five Ballons d'Or.

According to the BBC, the man currently in charge of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been left speechless by the move. "You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being." he said.

Ronaldo's debut will likely be on September 11, when United face Newcastle after the international break.