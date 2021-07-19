Cristiano Ronaldo likes keeping his fans on the edge, and this summer has not been any different. The Portuguese forward is at the centre of transfer speculations after Juventus failed to win the UEFA Champions League once again. In a recent social media post, he hinted that a decision about his future may be made sooner rather than later.

On Monday, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a cryptic photo of himself all dressed up while posing beside one of his luxury vehicles. Interestingly, he captioned the snap: "Decision day."

Of course, he may be talking about an entirely different decision altogether. However, he knows that he will need to have "the talk" with Juventus management soon. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a contract that runs until the end of the upcoming season, and it is customary to discuss an extension at this time.

A decision has to be made about whether or not he will commit his long-term future with the Turin side. If he decides not to extend his current deal, then the club may be forced to cash in on him this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

So far, the club have not given any indication that they intend to let go of the Euro 2020 and Serie A top scorer. Officials have maintained that Ronaldo is still a Juventus player, and Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has candidly claimed that her man is staying. Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself has not said anything about wanting to leave either.

The latest reports suggest that a one-year contract extension will be on the table, but he will have to accept a pay cut similar to Barcelona's current offer for Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, rumours about a possible return to Manchester United and a big money move to Paris Saint Germain remain in the air, but those rumours come up every transfer window and no solid offer has come to light.