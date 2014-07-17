Rio Ferdinand has undergone a medical at QPR ahead of a move to the west London club that will see him reunited with former manager Harry Redknapp.

Ferdinand was released by Manchester United at the end of last season as Louis Van Gaal looks to rebuild United's ageing squad.

The 35-year-old was widely tipped to move abroad with offers from the United States reportedly in the offing.

But Ferdinand, who made 312 appearances for United, winning six Premier League titles and one Champions League winners medal, has decided to continue his career in the top flight of English football and is expected to put pen to paper on a 12-month contract for the Rs.

The move will see Ferdinand work under Redknapp, his former West Ham manager who signed him to the east London club when he was 21. Ferdinand's brother, Anton also once featured for QPR.

Earlier Redknapp said the move was a coup for QPR: "It's a terrific deal. Rio will be a great player for us with his knowledge and his experience of the game," reported the Daily Mail.

The promoted club hopes Ferdinand's experience will have a galvanising effect on QPR players, who have returned to pre-season training.

Ferdinand spent the summer as part of the BBC's World Cup team in Brazil, where his analysis alongside seasoned pundits including Alan Hansen and Alan Shearer earned plaudits.

One of the most active footballers on social media site Twitter, Ferdinand this morning responded to a tweet from Match of the Day host Gary Linekar suggesting he was reuniting with "'arry" Redknapp.