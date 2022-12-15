Many hearts were broken when Cristiano Ronaldo announced his exit from Real Madrid CF shortly after winning the UEFA Champions League title back in 2018. However, the club and the player are proving that their relationship remains intact after the Portuguese superstar was spotted training at the Real Madrid facility in Valdebebas earlier this week.

Ronaldo was in tears as he left the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Portugal was knocked out 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Instead of returning to England, he is back in Madrid where he owns a home which he kept from his time with the reigning Spanish La Liga champions.

It may be remembered that Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate the player's contract early, making him a free agent. He is expected to seek employment during the upcoming January transfer window, but he wants to continue training in the meantime to stay match fit.

This is where Real Madrid comes in. Even though there is no indication that Carlo Ancelotti's side will be welcoming the club legend back into the fold, it has been reported that Ronaldo had asked for permission to train privately in Valdebebas. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid did not hesitate to allow their all-time top scorer to train in Valdebebas as he sorts out his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #Ronaldo



As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. pic.twitter.com/mrbFneIPkt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

Fans of the player and the club were delighted to see the bittersweet image of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wearing the club's training kit.

Speculations continue to swirl around a possible homecoming, but Real Madrid has so far denied any intention to re-sign Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is believed to be leading the chase for the 37-year-old's signature. They have reportedly made a big-money offer, but Ronaldo has yet to confirm his plans.

The Portugal captain said goodbye to his World Cup dream after the exit in Qatar, wherein he came in as a second half substitute. Portugal bombarded Morocco's half but they simply could not penetrate through the defensive wall. Ronaldo hardly touched the ball during the match, proving that the Moroccans were able to effectively neutralise the Portugal attack.

The loss left Ronaldo in tears, and he was filmed sobbing uncontrollably as he made his way to the lockers. Now, he appears to have moved on from the disappointment as he continues training ahead of embarking in his next endeavour.