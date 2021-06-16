Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a way out of Juventus this summer with former club Manchester United readying an offer for the Portuguese star.

United have arrived as genuine contenders with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that they are ready to offer him yearly wages of €19.7 million (£17m) in order to tempt him back to Old Trafford.

However, United are at a disadvantage when it comes to pursuing Ronaldo. The Portugal international is said to prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain over the Red Devils but the Ligue 1 club are yet to make known of their interest in the five-time Champions League winner.

PSG's interest in Ronaldo is dependent on the future of French superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Parisian club are desperate to tie down the 22-year-old to new deal, but he is yet to commit. If he decides to seek pastures new, the Ligue 1 club will make a move for Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has refused to commit his long-term future to the Turin club. Ronaldo has just one year remaining on his current deal, which could see Juventus willing to offload him in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Another possibility being talked about is a potential player swap that involves Paul Pogba moving in the other direction, if a deal can be agreed. The Frenchman's future in Manchester remains uncertain with the midfielder yet to commit to a new deal.

Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon have also been mentioned as potential destinations but the financial outlay is an issue owing to a number of big clubs struggling due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ronaldo, according to the Italian publication, is happy to leave Italy this summer, but will wait for the right offer. He currently earns €31 million (£27m) and remains hopeful that an offer closer to his current earnings will arrive.

Meanwhile, at Juventus, new manager Massimiliano Allegri seems to be planning for a future without the former Real and United attacker. He is keen to sign Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus as he plans a new look forward line ahead of next season.

Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the European Championships. He made it clear that his focus is on the national team with any decision on his future likely to happen after the competition concludes.