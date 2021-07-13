Paris Saint-Germain has been the most active club during the ongoing summer transfer window, and it has not gone unnoticed. Apart from football fans and journalists, a top player has also taken notice of their ongoing summer overhaul.

According to Foot Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo's head has been turned by the Ligue 1 giants as they continue to strengthen their team ahead of next season. The Portugal international is said to be curious about the moves they are making and could be interested in joining the revolution in Paris.

PSG have not stood still since the market has opened. The Ligue 1 giants first added Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer before announcing deals for Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos from Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

The next player on their list is Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italy international will also join on a free transfer after failing to reach an agreement with AC Milan over an extension. The five-year deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The aggressive pursuit of top talents by PSG is said to have attracted the attention of Ronaldo, whose own future with Juventus remains unclear. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has just one year remaining on his contract, and is yet to reveal if he will remain in Turin beyond the summer.

Juventus are very much planning a future with Ronaldo, but will not stand in the way if an offer for the Portuguese star arrives this summer. The Portuguese star's departure will ease their financial burden as it will free up €31 million - the 36-year-old's wages for a single season.

The former Real Madrid player, however, is in no hurry to sort out his future. Ronaldo is currently on holiday after the European Championship, and his agent Jorge Mendes is expected to meet Juventus in the coming days to discuss his future.

While there have been no talks with Juventus about an extension, Mendes is said to have already held initial talks with PSG with regards to his client's potential salary demands. Ronaldo is leaning towards PSG over other suitors owing to the presence of former Real Madrid stars Angel di Maria, Keylor Navas and the recently arrived Ramos.