English media outlets are abuzz with rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to a sensational Real Madrid comeback. The Manchester United forward has had a miserable time trying to help the club out of a slump, and with Champions League football slipping out of reach, speculations are rife that the Portuguese star may seek pastures new this summer.

According to various UK tabloids, both Ronaldo and Real Madrid are keen on the possibility of a reunion. It may be remembered that the player had only just returned to Manchester United last summer, in an explosive last minute move from Juventus. However, the comeback did not turn out to be a fairytale.

To be fair, Ronaldo did not lack in quality. Manchester United are currently in 6th place in the Premier League table, but it is more the result of a collective lack of quality as a team. In fact, on an individual level, Ronaldo has continued to shine, often rescuing United out of dire situations.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for compassionate gesture after son's death

However, despite scoring 23 goals so far this season, Ronaldo was not able to bring United closer to the top of the table. He has shown his frustration numerous times over the past few months, often drawing criticism for his "tantrums."

It is said that Manchester United is looking to rebuild under new manager Eric ten Hag, and he is more keen on a more collective rather than individual approach on the pitch. A big personality like Ronaldo may not necessarily fit in with the new manager's strategy, which may push him to go for a move back to the Spanish capital where he still keeps a primary home.

However, while Los Blancos are reportedly willing to bring the 37-year-old back for a chance to conclude his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, their decision is reportedly dependent on Kylian Mbappe. If the Frenchman decides to stay at PSG for another season, then Ronaldo can be brought back. However, if Mbappe makes the move, then it will be more difficult to bring Ronaldo's comeback into fruition.

None of the parties involved have confirmed nor denied these reports, and it remains to be seen if any of the rumours hold water. The season ends in a few weeks, and more details will surely come to the surface.