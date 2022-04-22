Cristiano Ronaldo was not present when Manchester United faced Liverpool on Tuesday, but he made it clear that he appreciated the compassionate gesture made by the fans of both sides who were present at the stadium.

The Portuguese star took to social media to share a video taken from Anfield on the seventh minute of the match. In it, Liverpool fans could be seen on their feet as they applauded in unison while singing the club anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone." Meanwhile, United fans who were in attendance also joined the applause as many of them held up Ronaldo jerseys. Even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was seen clapping from the sidelines.

Ronaldo was not in the squad, after having just announced the passing of his newborn son. He was given compassionate leave, but those in attendance at the match gave the tribute anyway.

The Manchester United forward showed his appreciation through the post, saying: "One world... one sport... one global family... Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Liverpool fans reportedly agreed to dedicate a minute of applause on the seventh minute of the match after Ronaldo announced the passing of his baby on Monday. However, instead of just clapping, the emotional crown also broke out into song. It was a surreal moment of solidarity despite the intense battle on the pitch.

Ronaldo, who is known to be one of the hardest working footballers, returned to training on Wednesday. However, the club has not confirmed when he is expected to be back in competitive action. Meanwhile, in another social media post, he has confirmed that his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is safely back home along with the surviving twin, a baby girl.