If you are in the spotlight as much as Cristiano Ronaldo, every single gesture and facial expression is scrutinised and analysed by fans and pundits around the world. Of course, no one really knows what is going on in the mind of one of the world's greatest footballers, but his recent actions have been showing that he isn't happy at this point in his career.

Ronaldo arrived in Turin back in 2018 with high hopes. A lot rested on his shoulders, but fast forward three seasons later, not many of those hopes have really materialised. First of all, Juventus has not won the UEFA Champions League, the very competition that the club had been targeting when they signed the Portuguese star from 13-time European Champions Real Madrid.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo ready to join Manchester United or PSG owing to Juventus' struggles

Furthermore, Juventus is also losing out on the Serie A title after having had a firm grip on it for nine straight years. Simply put, Juventus is not better off since Ronaldo's arrival.

The 36-year-old is not exactly to blame of course, since he has not really been suffering a massive dip in form. He has scored 25 goals in 29 Serie A appearances so far this season, and netter four times in only six Champions League matches before Juventus was eliminated.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has an opinion about Ronaldo's situation with the Bianconeri, and according to the publication, Ronaldo does not appear to be enjoying himself and he is no longer the inspirational presence he once was for his teammates.

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates. He seems to have given up and he's not got as much fight as he usually does," said the publication.

"Ronaldo is no longer trying to hide these feelings," the publication claimed further, and said that "He's isolated away from the pitch," and "It seems that he's getting closer and closer to leaving Juventus."

Since being eliminated from the Champions League, Ronaldo has become more irritated and it shows in his performance. He has now failed to score in his last three appearances. With the club now in fourth place and in real danger of dropping out of the Champions League spots, there is a possibility that Ronaldo is looking at a move away from Turin for a fresh start elsewhere.